10M Reward For Wanted Owner Of Russian Site For Cybercrimes Indicted In Eastern District

Denis Gennadievich Kulkov, age 43, has been charged in a four-count indictment unsealed in the United States District Court for the Eastern District of New York with access device fraud, computer intrusion, and money laundering, US District Attorney for the Eastern District Breon Peace announced on Friday, May 3.

The Eastern District comprised Nassau and Suffolk counties as well as Brooklyn, Queens, and Staten Island.

Try2Check is the primary service offering “card-checking” to cybercriminals in the stolen credit card trade, Peace said.

According to federal officials, Kulkov launched Try2Check in 2005, building it into a primary tool of the illicit credit card trade.

Cybercriminals who acquired large batches of stolen credit cards would run them through Kulkov's website to determine what percentage of stolen credit card numbers remained active, Peace's office said.

The data showed prospective stolen credit card buyers what percentage retained their value, according to Peace's office.

"Try2Check victimized not only credit card issuers and holders but also a major U.S.-based payment processing company whose systems Try2Check misused to perform the card checks," officials said in a release.

"Try2Check ran tens of millions of credit card checks per year and supported the operations of major card shops that made hundreds of millions in bitcoin in profits."

For nine months beginning in 2018, Try2Check performed more than 16 million check and, beginning in September 2021 through June 2022, performed 17 million checks, the USDOJ said.

For Kulkov, that's an $18 million bitcoin profit, which he put toward a Ferrari and other luxury items, Peace said.

Click here for the US Secret Service reward poster for Kulkov.

Click here to follow Daily Voice Nassau and receive free news updates.