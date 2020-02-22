Woman Dies After House Fire Breaks Out In Westchester

Contact Us
Daily Voice
Midland Avenue
Midland Avenue Photo Credit: Google Maps

A woman died from injuries sustained in an overnight house fire in Westchester.

The blaze broke out just before 12:30 a.m. Saturday, Feb. 22 on the 500 block of Midland Avenue in Rye.

The main body of the fire was controlled around 12:50 a.m.

The victim was rushed to an area hospital where she was pronounced dead.

Firefighters from Rye, Harrison and Mamaroneck responded.

The identity of the woman has not yet been released.

