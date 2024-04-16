Valentino Merceda, age 20, of Clifton, New Jersey, was arrested Saturday, April 13, by New York State Police in connection with a fatal crash a year earlier on the Palisades Parkway in Rockland County in Clarkstown.

According to Trooper Steven Nevel, on Thursday, April 13, 2023, at 9:45 p.m., troopers responded to a three-car crash on the Palisades Interstate Parkway southbound in the town of Clarkstown near Exit 10.

Nevel said a preliminary investigation revealed that Merceda, was driving a 2001 BMW traveling south when he and another individual, identified as Cyrus Silverio, age 20, also of Clifton, New Jersey, driving a 1992 BMW, also traveling south at a high rate of speed on the Exit 10 ramp when they both attempted to pass a 2024 Nissan Rogue.

Mercada and Silverio attempted to merge into the right lane, colliding with one another. The collision caused the BMW, operated by Silverio, to overturn and strike the Nissan Rogue and a rock bridge abutment.

Silverio was declared dead at the scene.

Mercada was charged with manslaughter and remanded to Rockland County Jail on a $5,000 cash/$20,000 secured bond.

