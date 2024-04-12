Mostly Cloudy 60°

SHARE

Woman Wanted In Bank Fraud In Nanuet On Run, Police Say

A 34-year-old man has been charged with felony grand larceny and identity theft after allegedly attempting to withdraw $45,000 from a bank account that did not belong to him.

A 34-year-old man was charged with grand larceny after allegedly attempting to withdraw $45K from a Nanuet bank using fake IDs.&nbsp;

A 34-year-old man was charged with grand larceny after allegedly attempting to withdraw $45K from a Nanuet bank using fake IDs. 

 Photo Credit: Pixabay via Diego Parra
Kathy Reakes
Email me Read More Stories

The incident occurred in Rockland County on Wednesday, April 10 at the Affinity Federal Credit Union in Nanuet.

According to Detective Norman Peters with the Clarkstown Police, Hanlin Yang of Virginia and a woman arrived at the bank and attempted to make a money transfer of $45,000 from an account. 

Peters said Yang and the woman became "agitated" and left the area as bank officials attempted to verify the identification used.

Yang was captured, and the woman, who was described as wearing a black vest and hat with Colorado written across the front, has not been located, Peters said.

He added that as officers searched for the woman, Bardonia Elementary went into a brief lockout. 

Yang was released on his own recognizance and then turned over to the New York City Police Department where he was wanted on a warrant. 

This remains a developing story. Check back to Daily Voice for updates.

to follow Daily Voice Clarkstown and receive free news updates.

SCROLL TO NEXT ARTICLE