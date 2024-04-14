Fair 59°

Suspect From New City Nabbed After Victim Stabbed Home In Quiet Rockland Neighborhood

A suspect has been apprehended days after a resident was stabbed multiple times outside a home in a quiet neighborhood in the Hudson Valley.

The incident occurred at a home in a residential neighborhood in the Town of Ramapo.

 Photo Credit: Rockland Video Productions/Mark Lieb
The incident occurred in Rockland County shortly after 8:30 p.m. on Thursday, April 11 in the Town of Ramapo

Arriving officers discovered that the victim had been accosted in his driveway on Trailside Place by an unknown suspect and was stabbed multiple times about his body including his head and neck. 

The victim was transported to the hospital by ambulance in serious condition.

On Saturday, April 13, after nearly 48 hours of investigative efforts, Ramapo Police Detectives charged Elijah Dean, age 23, of New City with:

  • Attempted murder in the second degree, 
  • Two counts of assault (in the first and second degree),
  • Criminal possession of a weapon.

Dean was arraigned Saturday evening in Ramapo Town Court where bail was set at $1 million dollars cash, or $5 million fully secured bond, or $10 million partially secured bond with a future court date of Thursday, April 18.

The victim, who has not been publicly identified, remains hospitalized in serious condition.

In developing the suspect, the Ramapo Police Investigations Division worked closely with our detective assigned to the FBI Safe Streets Task Force and his team, as well as the Spring Valley Police Department Detective Bureau," Ramapo Police said in a statement, adding that it "would also like to thank the Rockland County Sheriff’s Department, the Rockland County District Attorney’s Office and the Clarkstown Police Department for their assistance."

