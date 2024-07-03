Fourth Of July Crackdown: Extra DUI Patrols To Monitor NY Roads Over Holiday Weekend

Starting on Wednesday, July 3 at 6 p.m. and lasting through midnight on Sunday, July 7, New York State Police and local law enforcement agencies will increase patrols on highways across the state.

The extra patrols will conduct sobriety checkpoints and target reckless and aggressive driving in an effort to curb impaired drivers and target other traffic infractions, Hochul said.

“State Police and local law enforcement agencies will once again be out on New York’s roadways this holiday weekend making sure they are safe for drivers and passengers,” Hochul said.

“We want New Yorkers to have fun this holiday weekend, but we also want them to do so responsibly. We have no tolerance for drivers whose reckless actions endanger the lives of others.”

Additionally, in an attempt to ease travel, temporary lane closures on New York State highway roads and bridges will be suspended beginning at 6 a.m. on Thursday, July 4, and lasting until 6 a.m. on Monday, July 8.

Construction-related lane closures on select thruway projects will similarly be suspended starting on Wednesday, though some road work may continue working on emergency repairs behind permanent concrete barriers.

During the same crackdown last year, law enforcement across the state issued 35,104 tickets. More than 1,200 of those were for driving while impaired by alcohol or drugs. State Police alone arrested 193 people for DWI.

Officials reminded drivers to move over a lane when encountering stopped emergency vehicles.

“This is a weekend when so many of us will get together with family and friends to celebrate,” said Mark Schroeder, the Commissioner and Chair of the Governor’s Traffic Safety Committee.

“That fun and joy should not be tempered by someone making a tragic mistake to drive while impaired or distracted. Make a plan to get to your destination safely and give yourself and your loved ones some peace of mind.”

