The incident occurred in Rockland County around 8:30 p.m., Thursday, April 11, on Trailside Place in Ramapo.

According to Lt. Chris Franklin with the Ramapo Police, officers responding to a reported assault found the local resident who had been stabbed multiple times by an unknown suspect.

The victim was stabbed multiple times and removed from the scene to the hospital, Franklin said.

Franklin said patrol officers located a possible suspect, and he was detained and brought to the Ramapo Police Department for questioning.

The individual was cooperative and released from custody pending further investigation.

The victim, whose identity has not yet been released, is currently in stable condition and expected to survive, Franklin said.

Anyone with information regarding the incident is encouraged to contact the Ramapo Police Department Investigations Division at 845-357-2400.

All information will be kept confidential and can be made anonymously. Information can also be provided

through the TIPS 411 platform. Rockland County residents can submit a tip via textmessage by texting the keyword “ROCKLANDCODA” and then their tip and sending it to 847411.

The Ramapo Police Department has increased patrol presence throughout the town.

The Ramapo Police Department was assisted on the scene by the Rockland County Sheriff’s Office, the Clarkstown Police Department, Hatzolah Ambulance Corps, and Chaverim of Rockland.

This is a developing story. Check back to Daily Voice for updates.

