According to New York Lottery officials, the Powerball ticket for the Monday, April 22 game was sold in Rockland County at the M&M Super Shoppe at 104 Lafayette Ave., in Suffern.

The winning numbers for the game were 12-16-33-39-52 and a Powerball of 1.

No word yet on who the winner is.

The game numbers are drawn from a field of one to 69. The red Power Ball is drawn from a separate field of one to 26.

The Powerball drawing is televised every Monday, Wednesday, and Saturday at 11 p.m.

