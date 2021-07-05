Map Interactive local COVID-19 tracker
Teen Charged In Connection To Fatal Crash Near Clarkstown North HS

Joe Lombardi
Joe Lombardi
A look at the crash scene. Photo Credit: Rockland Video
Video Credit: Rockland Video

A teen involved in a violent three-car crash near an area high school is now facing a host of charges.

The crash happened in Rockland County at approximately 10:50 p.m. on Thursday, May 6 in New City on Congers Road near the Clarkstown North High School.

The most seriously injured were both juveniles, a 17-year-old girl and a 16-year-old boy, Clarkstown Police said.

The boy succumbed to his injuries, said police.

The juveniles were both passengers in a black Mitsubishi Lancer, operated by Alan Mendoza, age 18, police said.

Two of those injured in the crash remain hospitalized, according to police, and one of the drivers was taken into custody with unspecified charges pending.

Mendoza has been charged with the following offenses: 

  • One count of aggravated vehicular homicide (felony), 
  • One count of aggravated vehicular Assault (felony),
  • One count of second-degree manslaughter, 
  • Two counts of second-degree assault (felony), 
  • Second-degree vehicular manslaughter (felony), 
  • Driving while intoxicated (felony),
  • Reckless driving.

Mendoza was arraigned and has been transported to the Rockland County Jail where he will await a future court date.

Police said that the crash remains under investigation. 

Anyone with information has been asked to contact the Clarkstown Police Department by calling (845) 639-5800.

This continues to be a developing story. Check back to Daily Voice for updates.

