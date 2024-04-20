Drizzle Fog/Mist 45°

Change In Weather Pattern Coming After Soggy Start To Weekend

A soggy start to the weekend will be followed by a big change in the weather pattern.

A radar image of the region at about 7 a.m. Saturday, April 20.

 Photo Credit: National Weather Service
A quick-moving system that swept through the region overnight is expected to bring a widespread quarter of an inch of rainfall, with locally higher moments.

Skies will gradually become mostly sunny on Saturday afternoon, April 20, helping the high temperature climb into the mid-60s.

Sunday, April 21, will be dry and pleasant, with partly sunny skies and a high temperature in the upper 50s.

There will be plenty of sunshine on Monday, April 22, with high temperatures in the upper 50s.

Look for more of the same on Tuesday, April 23, with mostly sunny skies and a high temperature in the low 60s.

The outlook for Wednesday, April 24, calls for thickening clouds, a chance for showers at times, and a high temperature of around 60 degrees.

