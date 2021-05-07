Two Seriously Injured In Crash Near Clarkstown North High School

Two people suffered serious injuries after a three-vehicle crash near a high school in the area.

It happened overnight in Rockland County on Congers Road in New City.

The Clarkstown Police Department said five people were injured in the crash, which was reported around 10:50 p.m. on Thursday, May 6 in the area of 256 Congers Road, near Clarkstown North High School.

Police officers and members of the New City FD, New City Ambulance, and Rockland Paramedics provided medical attention.

Two of those injured, who were in the same vehicle, remain hospitalized as of Friday morning, May 7, Clarkstown Police said.

One of the drivers has been placed in custody, with charges pending, police said.

Congers Road was closed for several hours overnight, while the crash was being investigated by the Clarkstown Police Accident Investigation Team.

Anyone who may have witnessed the crash or has information is asked to call the Clarkstown Police Department at -845-639-5800.

More information will be released later Friday, police said.

