Woman Stalks Albany, Troy Victim For Months, Files False Child Abuse Claims, Police Say

Rensselaer County resident Nacirema Harris, age 28, of Troy, was arraigned on more than a dozen charges, including burglary and identity theft, in Albany County Court on Friday, March 8.

New York State Police said troopers began investigating the case in January 2024. After determining that Harris had followed the victim in both Troy and Albany, they obtained a warrant to search her Troy residence.

Further investigation determined that Harris targeted the victim and their friends over a period of several months. She allegedly broke into the victim’s home multiple times, stole their identifying information, and opened multiple credit cards in their name.

Troopers said Harris accessed and manipulated financial, personal, and government accounts all while surveilling the victim’s movements. She also submitted several false reports of child abuse identifying the victim as the abuse, according to police.

Investigators did not say how she and alleged victim know one another.

Harris is charged with the following:

Two counts of burglary

Four counts of identity theft

Computer trespass

Two counts of computer tampering

Three counts of criminal impersonation

Criminal solicitation

Criminal trespass

Three counts of stalking

Offering a false instrument for filing

Endangering the welfare of a child

Falsely reporting an incident

She was released from custody and is due back in Albany County Court on Friday, March 15.

