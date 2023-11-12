Violent Crime Down Across NY Compared To Last Year, New Report Shows

Data from the first comprehensive overview of crime trends across the state showed a six-percent drop in violent crime outside of New York City during the first half of 2023 compared to the first six months of 2022, Gov. Kathy Hochul announced Thursday, Nov. 9.

The data, which was collectively reported by police departments and sheriffs’ offices in 57 counties, showed decreases in each of the four violent crime categories.

Murders were down 27 percent and rapes dropped 16 percent, the report showed. Robberies decreased by five percent and aggravated assaults declined by four percent.

Hochul’s office also highlighted findings that showed violent crimes involving guns were down significantly compared to 2022, with 397 fewer victims.

In New York City, five of the seven serious crime categories tracked by the NYPD were also down during that same period, according to the report.

Specifically, murders, rapes, and burglaries were all down 10 percent.

Gun violence in the city was also down, with shooting incidents dropping 26 percent, the report showed.

Data up to early November of this year showed that 391 fewer people were injured by gunfire.

“Keeping New Yorkers safe is my administration’s top priority. These trends are proof positive that our smart, strategic investments and strong local, state and federal partnerships are making a difference in neighborhoods and communities across the state,” Hochul said.

“I remain steadfast in my commitment to ensuring that law enforcement agencies and community-based organizations have the funding, resources and support they need to continue driving down crime to pre-pandemic, all-time lows.”

The complete findings can be found on the Division of Criminal Justice Services website.

Click here to follow Daily Voice Capital District and receive free news updates.