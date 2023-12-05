Tractor-Trailer Crash Shuts Down I-88 In Duanesburg During Morning Commute

The Schenectady County wreck happened just before 3 a.m. Tuesday, Dec. 5, on I-88 in the town Duanesburg.

Both directions were closed between exits 24 and 25, according to New York State Police.

Drivers were following a signed detour to get around the crash scene.

According to troopers, a box truck drove off the roadway and went down a steep ravine.

The driver was taken to Albany Medical Center with serious injuries.

No other vehicles were involved in the crash and nobody else was injured.

At the time of the crash, the vehicle was carrying numerous cylinders containing compressed natural gas, leading to a hazmat response.

Gov. Kathy Hochul said she had been briefed on the crash and state personnel, including the state Division of Homeland Security & Emergency Services and the Department of Transportation, were on site.

This is a developing story. Check back to Daily Voice for updates.

