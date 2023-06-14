Terror Spree: Man Stabs Victim In Neck After Release For Earlier Random Attack In Cohoes: Cops

The Albany County crime spree reportedly began at around 3:15 p.m. Monday, June 12, in Cohoes, at the Columbia Gardens Apartment complex.

According to Cohoes Police, 39-year-old Thomas Spears, of Cohoes, approached a woman at the complex’s dog park in an “aggressive” manner before grabbing her head with both hands and squeezing while pressing his fingers into her eyes.

The victim was able to break free from his grip, but Spears quickly chased after her and knocked her to the ground, continuing his attack, police said.

Spears reportedly fled the scene when the woman got away a second time. The victim suffered injuries in the attack, though police did not elaborate on the extent of those injuries.

Officers located Spears a short time later and arrested him on the following charges:

Second-degree harassment: Physical contact, unlawful imprisonment (misdemeanor)

Third-degree assault with intent to cause physical injury (misdemeanor)

Following his arraignment in Cohoes City Court, Spears was released from jail with an appearance ticket for a future court date.

According to police, Spears then continued his crime spree, throwing a garbage can full of trash at a passing car near Columbia Street and Remsen Street. The vehicle was damaged in the attack.

While officers were investigating that incident, they were flagged down by another driver who reported a man had thrown a rock at his car, causing damage.

At around 11 p.m., police were called to the Stewart’s Shops on Columbia Street for a reported stabbing.

Investigators determined that Spears walked up to a man and, unprovoked, put him in a chokehold before stabbing the victim in his neck with a screwdriver.

The victim was taken to Albany Medical Center with serious but non-life-threatening injuries, police said.

Spears was again arrested on the following charges:

First-degree reckless endangerment (felony)

First-degree assault: intent to cause serious injury with a weapon (felony)

Fourth-degree criminal possession of a weapon with intent to use (misdemeanor)

During his arraignment, a judge ordered Spears held at the Albany County jail without bail. He is due back in court on Thursday, June 15.

