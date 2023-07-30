Support Rising For Aspiring Doctor Stabbed In July 4th Attack At Albany Park

Kirsten Spring, of Albany, was walking her dog at an Albany park on Tuesday, July 4, when a female acquaintance stabbed her twice in the abdomen, according to a GoFundMe created by her mother Jean Kelly.

Spring, a full-time student at the College of Saint Rose and aspiring doctor, suffered damage to her colon, kidney, and bladder, as well as cuts on her face. She also had to have her appendix removed.

Since the attack, she has undergone four surgeries and has at least one more planned in the coming months.

Kelly did not speculate on a possible motive for the stabbing, but said the family is working with police.

In the meantime support continues to grow for Spring, who works three jobs in addition to attending her college courses.

“Between hospital bills, school loans and normal everyday expenses, not being able to work for this extended period of time has just brought our family to its end,” Kelly said.

“We are asking for any help taking care of Kirsten, while this world took that away from her right now anything would be helpful and greatly appreciated.”

The family has set a goal of $13,000. Those who wish to donate can do so here.

Click here to follow Daily Voice Capital District and receive free news updates.