State's $8.7M Will Cover Repaving Of Capital Region Highways Impacted By Extreme Weather

Eight state highways in Albany, Schenectady, Rensselaer, Saratoga, and Greene counties will be repaved at a cost of $8.7 million, Gov. Kathy Hochul said.

The money is part of a $100 million funding package allocated to repave nearly 568 lane miles of roads across New York that have been impacted by severe weather.

“From a devastating blizzard to historic flooding, we are living in a time of record-breaking weather events which have left many roads across New York State in need of repair and rejuvenation,” Hochul said.

“This $100 million will lengthen the lifespan of dozens of roads across the state, making them more resilient in the face of future extreme weather conditions.”

The following Capital Region locations will be repaved beginning in the Spring of 2024:

Albany County – Route 20 from Route 146 to Schoolcraft Street in Guilderland. Cost: $1.4 million.

Greene County – Route 23A from Route 296 to Scribner Hollow Road in Hunter and Tannersville. Cost: $1.1 million.

Rensselaer County – Route 66 from Old Route 66 to Gun Club Road and from Route 355 to Church Street in North Greenbush and Poestenkill. Cost: $785,400.

Saratoga County – Route 32 from Route 197 to Route 9 in Moreau. Cost: $1.1 million.

Schenectady County – Route 914E (Veeder Avenue) from Millard Avenue to Route 5 in Schenectady. Cost: $739,200.

Warren County – Route 28N from the Essex County line to Route 28 in North Creek. Cost: $2.4 million.

Washington County – Route 4 from the Whitehall Southern Village line to Route 18 in Whitehall. Cost: $1.2 million.

Click here to follow Daily Voice Capital District and receive free news updates.