Police Sound Alarm After 5 Suspected Overdose Deaths In Schenectady In 3-Day Span

According to Schenectady Police, one person was found dead from a suspected overdose in the city’s Hamilton Hill/Vale neighborhood on Sunday, Aug. 20.

Two more people died under similar circumstances in the same neighborhood on Tuesday morning, Aug. 22.

All three people were believed to have injected and/or inhaled substances.

On Tuesday evening, police announced that two additional people had been found dead in the Central State Street neighborhood.

Both people were located together and were believed to have snorted or inhaled the substance.

All five deaths remain under investigation and no official causes of death have been released.

“If you or a loved one is struggling with substance use, we urge you to reach out to one of the many services below for assistance,” Schenectady Police said on Facebook.

The agency linked to several treatment centers in the Capital Region for those dealing with drug addiction.

The complete list, along with contact information and hours of operation, can be viewed here.

