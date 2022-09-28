Waitress In Schodack Steals Diner's Credit Card, Charges Over $1K, Police Say

A waitress in the Capital Region is facing charges for allegedly stealing a customer’s credit card and then going on a shopping spree.

State police in Rensselaer County were called Thursday, Sept. 22, with reports that someone had made over $1,500 in unauthorized charges to the victim’s credit card.

Investigators determined that the culprit was 26-year-old Kimberly Gibson, of Castleton-on-Hudson, who works as a waitress at the Schodack Diner, located on Highway 9 in Schodack.

The victim had recently visited the diner and used the same credit card to pay for hear meal, police said.

Gibson surrendered to police the same day on charges of felony grand larceny and identity theft.

She was issued an appearance ticket to the Moreau Town Court on Wednesday, Oct. 12, and was later released.

State police asked anyone who believes Gibson may have victimized them in a similar manner to contact the agency at 518-583-7000.

