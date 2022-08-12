Police Investigating Abuse Of 'Severely Injured' Puppy Found In Schenectady

A 10-to-14-week-old puppy is recovering after police in the Capital District found her suffering from severe abuse, authorities said.

Schenectady Police were called Tuesday, Aug. 9, and found the animal severely injured and unable to stand on her own.

Animal Control officers removed the dog and brought her to the emergency vet, where she received critical, lifesaving treatment, police said.

Officials said the animal had fractures and bruises in various stages of healing, an indication that the abuse had occurred over a period of time.

The puppy, who staff have since named Asha, is now in the care of the Mohawk Hudson Humane Society (MHHS) in Menands.

“Asha is now stable and at MHHS, but will require intensive care on her journey to recovery,” the organization said.

“Please be aware that due to her injuries and time it will take to heal, Asha will not be available for adoption in the near future.”

Schenectady Police said they are actively investigating the case and are pursuing a known person of interest.

MHHS said those who would like to support Asha and the dozens of other pets like her in their care can make a donation on the organization’s website.

