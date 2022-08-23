Contact Us
Capital District Daily Voice serves Albany County, Rensselaer County & Schenectady County
Return to your home site

Menu

Capital District Daily Voice serves Albany County, Rensselaer County & Schenectady County

Nearby Sites

  • The Berkshires
    serves Adams, Dalton, Great Barrington, Lee, Lenox, North Adams, Pittsfield & Williamstown
  • Ulster Sullivan
    serves Fallsburg, Kingston, Liberty, Mamakating, Monticello, New Paltz, Saugerties, Thompson, Ulster & Wawarsing
  • East Dutchess
    serves Amenia, Beekman, Dover, Millbrook, North East, Pawling, Pine Plains, Stanford, Union Vale & Washington
  • Northwest Dutchess
    serves Clinton, Hyde Park, Milan, Pleasant Valley, Red Hook & Rhinebeck
  • Saratoga
    serves Ballston, Clifton Park, Halfmoon, Malta, Mechanicville, Milton, Moreau, Saratoga Springs & Wilton
  • Columbia Greene
    serves Athens, Cairo, Catskill, Chatham, Claverack, Coxsackie, Ghent, Greenport, Hudson & Kinderhook
Police & Fire

Mother, Son Accused Of Assaulting Multiple People At Parking Lot Of Altamont Fairgrounds

Michael Mashburn
@mistermashburn Email me Read More Stories
A 37-year-old woman and her teenage son are facing charges after allegedly assaulting several people at the Altamont Fairgrounds.
A 37-year-old woman and her teenage son are facing charges after allegedly assaulting several people at the Altamont Fairgrounds. Photo Credit: RayMediaGroup on Pixabay/Google Maps street view

A 37-year-old woman and her teenage son are facing charges after allegedly assaulting several people at a parking lot in the region.

The incident happened Sunday, Aug. 21, in Albany County at the Altamont Fairgrounds.

State police were called just after 8 p.m. on the last day of the fair with reports of a physical altercation in the parking lot.

Officers determined that Angelique Anaya, of Schenectady, and her 19-year-old son, Sacario Anaya, of Rotterdam, had exited a vehicle and assaulted multiple people during an altercation.

At one point Angelique Anaya used a taser, police said. 

State police did not say what led up to the altercation.

Both suspects were arrested, with Angelique Anaya charged with multiple crimes, including felony assault and misdemeanor criminal possession of a weapon.

She was later released on her own recognizance and is awaiting a future court appearance.

Scario Anaya was charged with third-degree assault, a misdemeanor. 

He was also released with an appearance ticket to Altamont Village Court on Wednesday, Sept. 28. 

to follow Daily Voice Capital District and receive free news updates.