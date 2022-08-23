Mother, Son Accused Of Assaulting Multiple People At Parking Lot Of Altamont Fairgrounds

A 37-year-old woman and her teenage son are facing charges after allegedly assaulting several people at a parking lot in the region.

The incident happened Sunday, Aug. 21, in Albany County at the Altamont Fairgrounds.

State police were called just after 8 p.m. on the last day of the fair with reports of a physical altercation in the parking lot.

Officers determined that Angelique Anaya, of Schenectady, and her 19-year-old son, Sacario Anaya, of Rotterdam, had exited a vehicle and assaulted multiple people during an altercation.

At one point Angelique Anaya used a taser, police said.

State police did not say what led up to the altercation.

Both suspects were arrested, with Angelique Anaya charged with multiple crimes, including felony assault and misdemeanor criminal possession of a weapon.

She was later released on her own recognizance and is awaiting a future court appearance.

Scario Anaya was charged with third-degree assault, a misdemeanor.

He was also released with an appearance ticket to Altamont Village Court on Wednesday, Sept. 28.

