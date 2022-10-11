Man Broke Victim's Foot, Threatened Her With Gun During Home Burglary In Albany, Police Say

A woman is recovering after a man allegedly broke her foot and threatened her with a gun during a home burglary in the Capital Region.

The incident happened in Albany at around 10:40 p.m. Friday, Oct. 7, inside a home on Dana Avenue, according to Albany police.

Investigators said 35-year-old William Crawford illegally entered the victim’s apartment before punching and kicking her about the body.

He also threatened her with a handgun, according to police.

The victim was taken to the hospital and treated for a fractured foot and bruises to her body.

On Sunday, Oct. 9, Albany police spotted Crawford not far from where the burglary occurred, on Dana Avenue, and attempted to arrest him.

Crawford initially ran from police but was quickly apprehended, police said.

During his arrest, officers found him in possession of a loaded 9mm handgun that had been reported stolen in South Carolina.

He also had cocaine hidden in his pants pockets, police said.

Crawford is facing multiple charges, including two counts of burglary, one count of assault, and criminal possession of a weapon.

According to police, he also had an active arrest warrant out of Albany City Criminal Court for an unrelated incident in January 2022.

Following his arraignment Monday, Oct. 10, a judge ordered Crawford held at the Albany County jail while he awaits his next court appearance.

