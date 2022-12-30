Duo Used Stolen Credit Cards To Buy Target Gifts Cards In East Greenbush, Police Say

Police in the region are asking for help in identifying two people wanted in connection with a grand larceny investigation involving stolen credit cards.

The credit cards were in a purse that was stolen in Columbia County from La Bella’s Restaurant in Valatie in September 2022, according to State Police.

Those same cards were later used to purchase gift cards at a Rensselaer County Target store, located in East Greenbush. Police did not reveal how much money was added to the gift cards.

Investigators released surveillance footage showing a man and woman entering the store, both wearing baseball caps. Another image shows the red SUV the pair was traveling in.

Video of the suspects can be viewed here.

Anyone with information is asked to contact New York State Police at 845-677-7300 and reference case number 11075121.

