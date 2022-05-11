Burglar Breaks Into Glenmont Walmart, Steals Guns

Police are searching for a suspect who broke into a Walmart in the Capitol District and stole multiple guns.

The burglar in Albany County got in through the Glenmont store’s garden center at around 1:15 a.m. Tuesday, May 10, according to Bethlehem Police.

The burglar then went to the gun section and used a fire extinguisher to smash open a gun case, before grabbing five long guns before fleeing through an emergency exit, according to police.

The suspect was last seen entering a wooded area near Bender Lane, police said.

Bethlehem Police, the Albany County Sheriff’s Department, and New York State Police searched the area and eventually located all five guns, along with some of the suspect’s property, police said.

Investigators released surveillance footage showing the suspect wearing a dark hooded sweatshirt and pants with a black face mask.

Anyone with information is asked to contact the Bethlehem Police Department at 518-439-9973.

