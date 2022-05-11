Contact Us
Police & Fire

Burglar Breaks Into Glenmont Walmart, Steals Guns

Michael Mashburn
@mistermashburn Email me Read More Stories
Security footage of the suspect who Bethlehem Police say stole five long guns from a Glenmont Walmart Tuesday, May 10.
Security footage of the suspect who Bethlehem Police say stole five long guns from a Glenmont Walmart Tuesday, May 10. Photo Credit: Bethlehem Police Department

Police are searching for a suspect who broke into a Walmart in the Capitol District and stole multiple guns.

The burglar in Albany County got in through the Glenmont store’s garden center at around 1:15 a.m. Tuesday, May 10, according to Bethlehem Police.

The burglar then went to the gun section and used a fire extinguisher to smash open a gun case, before grabbing five long guns before fleeing through an emergency exit, according to police.

The suspect was last seen entering a wooded area near Bender Lane, police said.

Bethlehem Police, the Albany County Sheriff’s Department, and New York State Police searched the area and eventually located all five guns, along with some of the suspect’s property, police said.

Investigators released surveillance footage showing the suspect wearing a dark hooded sweatshirt and pants with a black face mask.

Anyone with information is asked to contact the Bethlehem Police Department at 518-439-9973.

