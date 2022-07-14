Contact Us
Police & Fire

Albany Man Stabbed By Ex-Girlfriend's 10-Year-Son On Her Orders, Police Say

Michael Mashburn
The gun Albany Police recovered after a man was allegedly stabbed by his ex-girlfriend's son during an altercation on North Manning Boulevard Tuesday, July 12.
The gun Albany Police recovered after a man was allegedly stabbed by his ex-girlfriend's son during an altercation on North Manning Boulevard Tuesday, July 12.

A Capital District man is recovering after he was allegedly stabbed by his ex-girlfriend’s 10-year-old son on her orders, authorities said.

Albany police were called to a home on North Manning Boulevard near Third Street at around 9 p.m. Tuesday, July 12, with reports that a man had been stabbed during a domestic altercation.

Arriving officers found a 40-year-old man suffering from a stab wound to the arm. They also recovered a loaded 9mm handgun that was lying on the ground, police said.

The victim told investigators he had been in an argument with his ex-girlfriend, 31-year-old Karissa Watkins, of Albany, when she pulled the gun from her waistband and threatened him by pointing it at him.

He told police he knocked the weapon out of her hand and was able to restrain her while police were called.

While she was restrained, Watkins instructed her 10-year-old son to stab the victim, which he did, the man told police.

Medics treated the victim at the scene before he was taken to Albany Medical Center with what police described as non-life-threatening injuries.

Watkins was arrested and charged with multiple crimes, including criminal possession of a weapon and endangering the welfare of a child.

She was arraigned in Albany City Criminal Court and ordered held at the Albany County jail. 

