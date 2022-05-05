Contact Us
Capital District Daily Voice serves Albany County, Rensselaer County & Schenectady County
Return to your home site

Menu

Capital District Daily Voice serves Albany County, Rensselaer County & Schenectady County

Nearby Sites

  • The Berkshires
    serves Adams, Dalton, Great Barrington, Lee, Lenox, North Adams, Pittsfield & Williamstown
  • Ulster Sullivan
    serves Fallsburg, Kingston, Liberty, Mamakating, Monticello, New Paltz, Saugerties, Thompson, Ulster & Wawarsing
  • East Dutchess
    serves Amenia, Beekman, Dover, Millbrook, North East, Pawling, Pine Plains, Stanford, Union Vale & Washington
  • Northwest Dutchess
    serves Clinton, Hyde Park, Milan, Pleasant Valley, Red Hook & Rhinebeck
  • Saratoga
    serves Ballston, Clifton Park, Halfmoon, Malta, Mechanicville, Milton, Moreau, Saratoga Springs & Wilton
  • Columbia Greene
    serves Athens, Cairo, Catskill, Chatham, Claverack, Coxsackie, Ghent, Greenport, Hudson & Kinderhook
Breaking News: Alert Issued For Wanted Rensselaer County Man
Police & Fire

25-Year-Old Killed After Vehicle Crashes Down Embankment In Schoharie

Michael Mashburn
@mistermashburn Email me Read More Stories
Interstate 88 near Schoharie.
Interstate 88 near Schoharie. Photo Credit: Google Maps street view

A man is dead after losing control of his motorcycle while fleeing from troopers in the Capital District, New York State Police said.

Troopers attempted to stop the man for speeding on I-88 in Schoharie at around 7:15 p.m. Tuesday, May 3, but he took off, police said.

The trooper deactivated their emergency lights and eventually lost sight of the driver.

A short time later, the trooper witnessed the motorcyclist heading eastbound on I-88 before the driver lost control and drove down an embankment, police said.

NYSP said the trooper did not have their emergency lights activated nor were they pursuing the vehicle at the time of the crash.

The motorcyclist was identified as Yohannes Bernot, age 25, of Camp Hill, Pennsylvania. He was pronounced dead at the scene.

to sign up for Daily Voice's free daily emails and news alerts.