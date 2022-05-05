25-Year-Old Killed After Vehicle Crashes Down Embankment In Schoharie

A man is dead after losing control of his motorcycle while fleeing from troopers in the Capital District, New York State Police said.

Troopers attempted to stop the man for speeding on I-88 in Schoharie at around 7:15 p.m. Tuesday, May 3, but he took off, police said.

The trooper deactivated their emergency lights and eventually lost sight of the driver.

A short time later, the trooper witnessed the motorcyclist heading eastbound on I-88 before the driver lost control and drove down an embankment, police said.

NYSP said the trooper did not have their emergency lights activated nor were they pursuing the vehicle at the time of the crash.

The motorcyclist was identified as Yohannes Bernot, age 25, of Camp Hill, Pennsylvania. He was pronounced dead at the scene.

