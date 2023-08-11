'Not My Fave Style,' But Popular Pizza Guru Still Pleased With Albany Pizzeria

Self-proclaimed pizza expert Dave Portnoy found himself in the region again on Wednesday, Aug. 9, and stopped by Albany’s Sovrana Pizza & Deli for his popular “One Bite Pizza Reviews” series on YouTube.

The 46-year-old Barstool Sports founder and owner was immediately sidetracked by a sign posted inside the family-owned eatery of 38 years limiting how many cookies customers can buy.

“I gotta give it a shot,” he told the owner before chowing down on the sweet confection. “They’re pretty great. Seven point nine (rating).”

Portnoy then prefaced his review by saying he loves the owners after meeting the family behind the counter.

"I say pizza is about people, not always the pizza."

Next it was on to the main attraction. Portnoy stepped outside and, after a few blows to cool things off, took his first bite of Sovrana’s pizza.

“Yeah listen, it eats like how it looks,” he said before taking another bite. “It’s doughy. It’s heavy. It’s good.”

He then took a third bite before rendering his verdict for the camera.

“Listen, if you like doughy, heavy pizza this is great… But for me it’s not my style,” Portnoy said before doling out a 7.2 rating.

“If this is your style, it’ll be a nine. I mean everything else is a ten,” he went on. “I love the place, love the people. That’s your review.”

Despite Portnoy’s lukewarm take, Sovrana Pizza & Deli appears to know a thing or two about pizza, having been in business since 1985.

The store, bakery, and deli was once touted as “a gastronomic bastion unlike any other to be found” by the Albany Times Union, according to its website.

In addition to hot and cold subs, salads, pastas, and chicken wings, the eatery serves up a dozen specialty pizzas.

Among them are the “White Artichoke” with red roasted peppers, artichoke hearts, and ham, and the “Almost Everything Pizza,” featuring sausage, peppers, onions, mushrooms, ham, pepperoni, and olives.

Diners can also choose from an array of additional toppings like bacon, barbecue chicken, anchovies, and even broccoli.

Sovrana Pizza & Deli is located in Albany at 63 North Lake Avenue and is open every day except Sunday. Find out more on its website.

