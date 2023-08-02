Popular Pizza Guru Pleasantly Perplexed By Glenville Eatery: 'Never Had One Quite Like This'

The 46-year-old Barstool Sports founder stopped by Schenectady County’s Slice of Glenville, located in Glenville at 10 Glenridge Road, for his popular “One Bite Pizza Reviews” series on Friday, July 28.

His curiosity was piqued right out of the gate.

“Oh interesting. It almost looks like a bar pie but bigger,” he says in the video posted on Facebook. “What an interesting looking pizza.”

After an obligatory blow to cool things off, Portnoy proceeds to take his first bite after noting that the pizza has “zero undercarriage to speak of,” but wasn’t “floppy.”

Eight seconds go by as he chews it over before rendering his verdict.

“This one, I’ve never had one quite like this,” he says before taking another bite.

“The only thing I can kind of think of, distant, distant cousins - like maybe you see this cousin at a funeral once every like millennium - is Patsy’s in Jersey,” he says, noting that both pies have a light and flaky texture.

“This is like a big fluffy bar pie, which makes no sense,” he says before taking three more bites, chewing them over for another 10 seconds. “But I really like it.”

Finally it’s time for Portnoy’s much anticipated rating, given on a scale of one to 10.

“I have no frame of reference,” he says before doling out a respectable 7.8

“Listen, I’m not a pizza expert even though I’m a pizza expert. I just say what I feel,” he continues. “You know, something hits me in the gut and the (expletive) and the foot and the head, I just say what I feel.

“This is a unique pizza that is kind of my style. 7.8,” he says. “I do really like it. That’s your review.”

In addition to over a dozen specialty pizzas, Slice of Glenville serves up an array of appetizers, salads, wraps, wings, and pasta dishes.

The restaurant is open Tuesday through Thursday from 11 a.m. to 8 p.m., and Friday and Saturday from 11 a.m. to 9 p.m.

Find out more on its website.

Click here to follow Daily Voice Capital District and receive free news updates.