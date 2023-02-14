Schenectady Man Admits Traveling To Meet 12-Year-Old For Sex

Undercover agents busted a man from the region who admitted he tried to meet a 12-year-old for sex.

Michael Robbins, age 27, of Schenectady, pleaded guilty to attempted coercion and enticement of a minor in federal court in Albany on Monday, Feb. 13.

According to the US Attorney’s Office in the Northern District, Robbins admitted that between February and March 2021, he exchanged sexually explicit messages online with who he believed was a 12-year-old girl. In reality, he was messaging an undercover federal agent.

Robbins told investigators he met the presumed minor in an online chat group for teens in the 518 area code and tried convincing her to have sex with him.

In March 2021, Robbins arranged to meet the child at a location in Latham, according to prosecutors. Agents arrested him after he drove the roughly 10 miles to the prearranged meeting spot from Rensselaer.

Monday’s guilty plea came on the same day his trial was set to begin.

Robbins faces between 10 years and life in federal prison when he’s sentenced in July 2023. He could also be fined up to $250,000.

The case was prosecuted as part of the Department of Justice’s Project Safe Childhood, a coordinated effort between local, state, and federal agencies to track down individuals who exploit children using the internet.

