Schenectady Felon Admits To Illegally Possessing Gun While Livestreaming

A Capital District man is facing years behind bars after admitting to illegally possessing a loaded gun while live-streaming on social media.

Thomas Hendricks Jr., age 40, of Schenectady, pleaded guilty Tuesday, May 3, to illegally possessing the loaded pistol as a felon, the US Attorney’s Office said.

Federal prosecutors said he admitted to brandishing the 9mm semi-automatic pistol during a live stream session on his Facebook account in June 2021.

He also admitted to having the same loaded gun inside his Schenectady home when it was discovered by police a week later, prosecutors said.

Hendricks was not allowed to possess the firearm because of two prior felony convictions, for criminal possession of a weapon and aggravated cruelty to animals, prosecutors said.

He now faces up to 10 years in federal prison and a fine of up to $250,000.

Sentencing is scheduled for Tuesday, Sept. 13.

Click here to sign up for Daily Voice's free daily emails and news alerts.