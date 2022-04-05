Contact Us
Schenectady Felon Admits To Illegally Possessing Gun While Livestreaming

Michael Mashburn
A Schenectady man is facing years behind bars after admitting to illegally possessing a loaded gun while live-streaming on Facebook.
A Capital District man is facing years behind bars after admitting to illegally possessing a loaded gun while live-streaming on social media.

Thomas Hendricks Jr., age 40, of Schenectady, pleaded guilty Tuesday, May 3, to illegally possessing the loaded pistol as a felon, the US Attorney’s Office said.

Federal prosecutors said he admitted to brandishing the 9mm semi-automatic pistol during a live stream session on his Facebook account in June 2021.

He also admitted to having the same loaded gun inside his Schenectady home when it was discovered by police a week later, prosecutors said.

Hendricks was not allowed to possess the firearm because of two prior felony convictions, for criminal possession of a weapon and aggravated cruelty to animals, prosecutors said.

He now faces up to 10 years in federal prison and a fine of up to $250,000.

Sentencing is scheduled for Tuesday, Sept. 13. 

