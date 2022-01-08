More Dog Deaths Tied To Parvovirus In Troy

Authorities are reporting additional cases of dogs found to have died from parvovirus in the Capital District.

Troy Police said the department’s animal control officer is working to determine if any crimes have occurred in connection with the deaths.

The announcement comes just days after Troy Police revealed that three deceased dogs were found near the city’s Uncle Sam Bike Path.

Investigators later determined that the animals died due to canine parvovirus (CPV), known more commonly as parvo.

Troy Police detectives are working with animal control officers to identify any potential owners of the dogs and figure out why they were left along the trail.

CPV is a highly contagious viral disease of dogs that typically causes acute gastrointestinal illness in puppies but can also affect older dogs.

Symptoms include bloody diarrhea, vomiting, dehydration, and lethargy.

Assistant Police Chief Steven Barker said dog owners in Troy who believe their pets may have contracted parvo can contact the city’s animal control officer directly at 518-270-4411.

He also urged pet owners to consult with their veterinarians or the Mohawk Hudson Humane Society for information regarding vaccinations.

“By properly treating, or in the tragic case of death, disposing dogs that have contracted this virus, we can help to limit the spread,” Barker said.

