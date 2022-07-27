Police Investigating After Multiple Dead Dogs Found Near Troy Biking Trail

Authorities are investigating after several deceased dogs were found near a Capital District biking trail.

A passerby found the three dogs at around 9:30 a.m. Wednesday, July 27, near the Uncle Sam Bike Path just north of Ingalls Avenue, a Troy Police spokesperson confirmed to Daily Voice.

Investigators determined that all three animals died due to canine parvovirus (CPV), known more commonly as “parvo.”

CPV is a highly contagious viral disease of dogs that typically causes acute gastrointestinal illness in puppies but can also affect older dogs.

Troy Police detectives are working with animal control officers to identify any potential owners of the dogs and figure out why they were left along the trail.

Anyone with information can contact Troy Police at 518-270-4411.

