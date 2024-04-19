Emergency crews in Albany County were called shortly before 4 p.m. Thursday, April 18, for an injured walker who was unconscious on the Mohawk Hudson Bike Trail in Menands.

Medics attempted to revive the man, but he was pronounced dead at the scene, according to New York State Police.

In an update Friday, April 19, troopers identified the victim as Rensselaer County resident Daniel Frament, of Troy. An autopsy determined that his cause of death was severe head trauma, and the death was ruled a homicide.

Investigators are asking anyone who was on the trail or nearby at the time to contact New York State Police at 518-457-9528 or email crimetip@troopers.ny.gov.

