Contact Us
Capital District Daily Voice serves Albany County, Rensselaer County & Schenectady County
Return to your home site

Menu

Capital District Daily Voice serves Albany County, Rensselaer County & Schenectady County

Nearby Sites

  • The Berkshires
    serves Adams, Dalton, Great Barrington, Lee, Lenox, North Adams, Pittsfield & Williamstown
  • Ulster Sullivan
    serves Fallsburg, Kingston, Liberty, Mamakating, Monticello, New Paltz, Saugerties, Thompson, Ulster & Wawarsing
  • East Dutchess
    serves Amenia, Beekman, Dover, Millbrook, North East, Pawling, Pine Plains, Stanford, Union Vale & Washington
  • Northwest Dutchess
    serves Clinton, Hyde Park, Milan, Pleasant Valley, Red Hook & Rhinebeck
  • Saratoga
    serves Ballston, Clifton Park, Halfmoon, Malta, Mechanicville, Milton, Moreau, Saratoga Springs & Wilton
  • Columbia Greene
    serves Athens, Cairo, Catskill, Chatham, Claverack, Coxsackie, Ghent, Greenport, Hudson & Kinderhook
Breaking News: Convicted Murderer Found Guilty Of Threatening Cops With Knife In Capital District
News

Guns, Ammo Found After Man Shoots Through Albany Neighbor's Ceiling: Cops

Michael Mashburn
@mistermashburn Email me Read More Stories
An Albany man is accused of firing a handgun through a floor and into his neighbor’s apartment on Madison Avenue Monday, June 20.
An Albany man is accused of firing a handgun through a floor and into his neighbor’s apartment on Madison Avenue Monday, June 20. Photo Credit: Albany Police Department

A Capital District man is accused of firing a handgun through a floor and into his neighbor’s apartment.

Albany Police were called around 11 a.m. Monday, June 20, to a home on Madison Avenue near Robin Street.

The resident told investigators that he found a bullet hole in the ceiling of his basement apartment that appeared to come from the unit directly above his, police said.

Investigators determined that the upstairs neighbor had fired a single shot from a handgun into his floor the previous evening, according to police.

The bullet traveled through the victim’s ceiling and into his floor, police said. Nobody was injured.

A search of the suspect’s home turned up an AR-15 rifle, several high capacity magazines, and two 9mm ghost handguns, which lack serial numbers and are considered untraceable, police said.

Police identified the suspect as Cuyler Vanderwerker, age 29, of Albany.

He was arrested and charged with one count of reckless endangerment and four counts of criminal possession of a weapon.

Vanderwerker was arraigned in Albany City Criminal Court and ordered held at the Albany County jail.

to sign up for Daily Voice's free daily emails and news alerts.