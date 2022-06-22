Guns, Ammo Found After Man Shoots Through Albany Neighbor's Ceiling: Cops

A Capital District man is accused of firing a handgun through a floor and into his neighbor’s apartment.

Albany Police were called around 11 a.m. Monday, June 20, to a home on Madison Avenue near Robin Street.

The resident told investigators that he found a bullet hole in the ceiling of his basement apartment that appeared to come from the unit directly above his, police said.

Investigators determined that the upstairs neighbor had fired a single shot from a handgun into his floor the previous evening, according to police.

The bullet traveled through the victim’s ceiling and into his floor, police said. Nobody was injured.

A search of the suspect’s home turned up an AR-15 rifle, several high capacity magazines, and two 9mm ghost handguns, which lack serial numbers and are considered untraceable, police said.

Police identified the suspect as Cuyler Vanderwerker, age 29, of Albany.

He was arrested and charged with one count of reckless endangerment and four counts of criminal possession of a weapon.

Vanderwerker was arraigned in Albany City Criminal Court and ordered held at the Albany County jail.

Click here to sign up for Daily Voice's free daily emails and news alerts.