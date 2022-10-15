Berlin Man Accused Of Unlawful Imprisonment

A man from the Capital Region is facing charges for allegedly holding a victim against their will during a domestic dispute.

Rensselaer County resident Mark Ring, age 32, of Berlin, was arrested Tuesday, Oct. 11, following an investigation by New York State Police.

A week prior, on Tuesday, Oct. 4, troopers received a complaint from the Bennington County Sheriff’s Department in Vermont about an incident that allegedly occurred at a Berlin home in September 2022, police said.

Investigators determined that during a domestic dispute, Ring refused to let the victim leave and physically restrained the person.

He also took the victim’s cell phone when they attempted to call 911, police said.

Ring was arrested for unlawful imprisonment, criminal mischief, and harassment.

He was later released on his own recognizance following his arraignment at the Berlin Town Court.

