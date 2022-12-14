Contact Us
20-Year-Old Charged With Attempted Murder In Stabbing Of Girlfriend At Troy College

A 20-year-old man has been formally charged in connection with an alleged stabbing attack on his girlfriend at Hudson Valley Community College in Troy on Thursday, Nov. 3.
A 20-year-old man has been formally charged in connection with an alleged stabbing attack on his girlfriend at a Capital Region college.

Zymeir Walton, of Albany, was indicted on multiple charges, including second-degree attempted murder, in Rensselaer County Court on Tuesday, Dec. 13.

Emergency crews were called to Hudson Valley Community College in Troy shortly after noon on Thursday, Nov. 3, after several people called 911 reporting that a female student had been stabbed in a campus parking lot, Troy Police said.

The victim was taken to Albany Medical Center with what police described as non-life-threatening injuries. There were no additional reports of injuries.

Police said surveillance footage showed the suspect, later identified as Walton, immediately fled the campus in a vehicle after the attack and there was no further danger to students or staff.

He was arrested a short time later in Albany. Police said the incident was being investigated as a domestic dispute.

Prosecutors said Walton, who is also a student at the college, followed the victim and got inside her car. He allegedly then stabbed her multiple times before pushing her out of the vehicle and driving off.

In addition to attempted murder, Walton is charged with multiple counts of robbery, as well as first-degree assault and criminal possession of a weapon.

He was arraigned Tuesday, Dec. 13, and ordered held at the Rensselaer County jail. 

