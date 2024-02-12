Duo Nabbed With Over 3 Dozen Forged Credit Cards In East Greenbush, Police Say

The duo were charged on Wednesday, Feb. 7 in the area of the Columbia Turnpike in Rensselaer County in East Greenbush.

According to Troopers Stephanie O'Neil, of the New York State Police, Manuel E. Grullon Lopez, 38, of Queens, and Erick Jose Berroa, 26, of the Bronx, were stopped after police received information that the vehicle they were in was believed to be in involved in past diesel fuel thefts using stolen credit information.

The vehicle was located and stopped by troopers in the immediate vicinity of East Greenbush, O'Neil said.

O'Neil said an investigation discovered Berroa was in possession of more than two dozen gift cards containing what is believed to be stolen credit card information.

An additional 15 gift cards containing what is believed to be stolen credit card information were located inside the vehicle, she added.

Both men were arrested.

Berrora was charged with 41 counts of criminal possession of a forged instrument.

Lopez was charged with 15 counts of criminal possession of a forged instrument.

Both were arraigned and released on their own recognizance.

