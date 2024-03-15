Dating App Setup: Trio Charged In Second Ambush Robbery In Guilderland

Both robberies occurred Sunday, Feb. 18, in Albany and Rensselaer counties, according to investigators.

Troy Police said the first incident happened at around 7 p.m., near Congress and Cypress streets when a man met up with a woman he’d been messaging on a dating app.

The victim told police that the woman suggested they meet up in an alley. When he arrived, two men approached displaying what appeared to be guns and demanded his property. He complied and the suspects fled.

After pursuing several leads, Troy Police detectives arrested the following suspects on Tuesday, Feb. 20, during a traffic stop near 2nd and Canal streets:

Katrina Carroll, age 24, of Troy

William Camino, age 18, of Troy

Terry Adams, age 18, of Troy

A search of their car reportedly turned up two loaded, illegal handguns, one with an extended magazine.

All three were charged with robbery and criminal possession of a weapon.

On Thursday, March 14, Guilderland Police in Albany County announced that Carroll, Camino, and Adams were suspected of targeting a second victim at an apartment complex on Western Avenue.

The man told police he was with a woman he’d met on a dating app when two men approached displaying guns. They then stole his car, money, and other personal items before fleeing.

Carroll, Camino, and Adams were arraigned in the Town of Guilderland Court on additional charges including robbery, criminal possession of a weapon, and grand larceny.

Following their court appearance, they were taken back to the Rensselaer County jail while the first case proceeds.

