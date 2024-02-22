Trio Uses Dating App To Lure Robbery Victim In Troy, Police Say

Troy Police were called just before 7 p.m. Sunday, Feb. 18, for an armed robbery near Congress and Cypress streets.

The victim told officers he had been messaging a woman on a popular dating app when she suggested that they meet up in an alleyway.

When the man arrived, he was confronted by two men who displayed what appeared to be handguns and demanded his property. He complied and the suspects fled the scene.

Troy Police detectives pursued several leads before identifying a potential suspect vehicle with the help of the Capital Region Crime Analysis Center.

On Tuesday, Feb. 20, a patrol officer spotted the vehicle near 2nd and Canal streets in south Troy and conducted a traffic stop. A search of the car reportedly turned up two loaded, illegal handguns, one with an extended magazine.

The following suspects were arrested in connection with the luring robbery:

Katrina Carroll, age 24, of Troy

William Camino, age 18, of Troy

Terry Adams, age 18, of Troy

All three are charged with robbery and criminal possession of a weapon.

Troy Police Assistant Chief Steven Barker said the agency is not currently investigating any similar crimes but he’s urging any potential victims to come forward.

Anyone with information can contact the department at 518-270-4421 or report on the agency’s website.

Share this story by clicking the Facebook icon below.

Click here to follow Daily Voice Capital District and receive free news updates.