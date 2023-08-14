Armed Bank Robbery Suspect Nabbed After Targeting Albany Branch, Police Say

The robbery happened at around 9 a.m. Wednesday, July 26, in Albany at the Broadview bank on State Street, according to Albany Police.

Investigators said Leonard Price, of Albany, entered the branch and displayed a handgun, demanding money from the drawer.

The teller complied and Price fled with an undisclosed amount of cash, police said.

No employees or customers were injured during the robbery.

Price was arrested Saturday, Aug. 12, on suspicion of first-degree robbery. Following arraignment, he was ordered held at the Albany County jail.

