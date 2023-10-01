Arena Football Returning To Albany Without Ex-Owner Antonio Brown, Report Says

The team will be resurrected in 2024, months after the Albany Empire was dropped by the National Arena League (NAL) over Brown’s refusal to pay his required league dues, new team president Jeff Levack told the outlet Thursday, Sept. 28.

“He confirmed that arena football will return to MVP Arena this upcoming season,” the station’s sports director, AJ Pankowski said on the X platform, formerly Twitter.

“The ownership group is local,” he added. “This seems obvious, but Antonio Brown will NOT be involved.”

Still unclear is whether the team will don a new name and if it will be part of the NAL.

More information was expected to be revealed at a press conference scheduled for Monday, Oct. 2.

The NAL board of owners voted unanimously to terminate its membership agreement with the Albany Empire during an emergency conference in June 2023, saying it had “exhausted all avenues” with Brown.

According to the league, each of its seven teams is required to pay for 1/7 of the league’s operating budget through monthly assessments starting in April.

Troubles arose when Brown, a former All-Pro receiver with the NFL, took over ownership of the team in March 2023.

League officials said Brown initially paid the team’s April assessment, but later challenged it and then failed to make his May assessment.

“That payment was subsequently credited back to Mr. Brown,” the NAL said.

“The league informed his accountant, Alex Gunaris, who in previous communications requested that the league communicate directly with Mr. Gunaris regarding financial obligations with the Empire.”

Gunaris later informed the league that Brown had no intention of paying the assessment or his overdue fine, according to the league’s statement.

Brown was also fined $1,000 for “conduct detrimental to the league” due to recent public comments, officials said.

The team’s expulsion from the league capped off months of negative headlines that have arisen since Brown assumed ownership, including allegations that he failed to pay some of his players.

Former head coach Damon Ware and six players, including quarterback Sam Castronova, quit citing a hostile working environment since Brown took over as owner.

In May 2023, Brown apologized after his team skipped out on a $700 bill at an Albany restaurant. He later paid the bill after the story was picked up by local news outlets.

Click here for the full report from CBS 6.

