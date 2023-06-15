Albany Empire Dropped By NAL After Owner Antonio Brown Refuses To Pay League Dues

It followed an emergency conference call on Thursday, June 15, the league said in a statement.

“After exhausting all avenues, the NAL board of owners have decided unanimously to terminate the membership agreement of the Albany Empire,” reads the statement.

According to the league, each of its seven teams is required to pay for 1/7 of the league’s operating budget through monthly assessments starting in April.

Troubles arose when Brown, a former All-Pro receiver with the NFL, took over ownership of the Albany Empire in March 2023.

League officials said Brown initially paid the team’s April assessment, but later challenged it and then failed to make his May assessment.

“That payment was subsequently credited back to Mr. Brown,” the NAL said.

“The league informed his accountant, Alex Gunaris, who in previous communications requested that the league communicate directly with Mr. Gunaris regarding financial obligations with the Empire.”

Gunaris later informed the league that Brown had no intention of paying the assessment or his overdue fine, according to the league’s statement.

Brown was also fined $1,000 for “conduct detrimental to the league” due to recent public comments, officials said. He has refused to pay it.

The board of owners decided to give Brown until noon Thursday to make the team’s payment after learning of his intentions.

“Unfortunately, Mr. Brown has failed to meet the deadline to his teams required financial obligations, and as a result the league has terminated his membership agreement,” officials said.

Shortly after the decision, Brown seemed to address the move in a post on Twitter, writing, "Major league not minors."

The league will adjust the rest of its 2023 regular schedule and will announce the updated changes “in the near future,” the league said.

“We want to thank all of our fans for their continued support.”

Daily Voice reached out to the league to ask whether season ticket holders will be refunded, but did not hear back.

Thursday’s termination capped off months of negative headlines that have arisen since Brown assumed ownership, including allegations that he failed to pay some of his players.

Former head coach Damon Ware and six players, including quarterback Sam Castronova, quit citing a hostile working environment since Brown took over as owner.

In May 2023, Brown apologized after his team skipped out on a $700 bill at an Albany restaurant. He later paid the bill after the story was picked up by local news outlets.

