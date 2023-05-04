Antonio Brown Denies Withholding Paychecks From Albany Empire Players, Report Says

The 34-year-old Brown, a former All-Pro receiver, made the statement in an interview with News 10's sports director, Griffin Haas, on Wednesday, May 3.

The interview came days after head coach Damon Ware and six players, including quarterback Sam Castronova, quit the team citing a hostile working environment since Brown became owner in March 2023.

Brown claimed to be unaware of the “minutia” of the reports during his interview with Haas.

New head coach Tom Menas later confirmed to WTEN that the players have since been paid.

In an Instagram post on Thursday, May 4, the Albany Empire announced that Roland Rivers III would be the new quarterback.

The team hosts the West Texas Warbirds on Saturday, May 6.

Brown’s NFL career included nine years with the Pittsburgh Steelers. He was released by the Tampa Bay Buccaneers in January 2022 after removing his jersey and shirt and running off the field in the middle of a game.

