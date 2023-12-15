Albany County Legislator Matthew Peter Dies At Age 38, Remembered As 'Fierce Public Servant'

Albany County Legislator Matthew Peter died Thursday, Dec. 14, at the age of 38, the legislature announced.

“It is with tremendous sadness and sorrow that we have learned about the passing of one of our beloved members, Legislator Matthew Peter,” reads the statement.

“As we mourn this unbelievable loss, we remember the man that we knew as a fierce public servant, a trusted companion, and a loyal friend.”

The statement goes on to describe Peter as “a go-getter” who entered politics with “a tenacious spirit that commanded not only attention, but action.”

“He carried with him something so special, a genuine eagerness to help everyone that he encountered. It is with heavy hearts that we say goodbye to our dear friend.”

Peter graduated from the University of Albany with bachelor’s degree in political science and a master’s in international relations and comparative politics.

He began his political career in 2009, working for the New York State Senate as a fiscal budget analyst, specializing in taxes and economic development policy.

He served as chief of staff to Albany Mayor Kathy Sheehan for two years, beginning in 2014, and has served as the executive director of the Albany Parking Authority since 2016.

Among his accomplishments, according to his legislative profile, was launching the ParkAlbany app and replacing aging enforcement technology.

He also helped launch the Capital Walls initiative, which placed murals on underutilized walls and parts of garages.

In September 2019, Peter was appointed to the Albany County Legislature representing the 5th District, which includes Center Square and Washington Park.

He was elected to a full term the following November.

News of his Peter’s death sparked tributes from several prominent politicians in the Capital Region, including Albany County Executive Dan McCoy, who remembered Peter as “a dedicated and policy-focused public servant.”

“The people of Albany County’s 5th Legislative District and the City of Albany have lost a tremendous advocate in Matt,” McCoy said.

Albany County Democrats also issued a statement, saying Peter was one of their “brightest stars that was shaping the future every day.”

“He will always be one of the brightest and strongest champions for the community, causes that made a difference in people’s lives, our government, and our Democratic Party.”

Funeral arrangements for Peter had not been announced as of Friday, Dec. 15.

