14-Year-Old Accidentally Shoots Self At Rensselaer Apartment Complex

The Rensselaer County incident happened Sunday, Nov. 26, in Rensselaer, at the Kinwood Apartments located on Chase Drive.

According to Rensselaer Police, the boy walked into Albany Medical Center Hospital at around 7:45 p.m. with an apparent gunshot wound.

A preliminary investigation found that he had accidentally shot himself.

Investigators did not elaborate on the nature of the boy’s injuries or say what type of gun was involved.

“This appears to be an isolated incident and we do not believe there are any increased public safety concerns related to this incident,” Rensselaer Police Chief Warren Famiglietti said.

Anyone with information in the case is asked to contact the agency at 518-462-7451.

Click here to follow Daily Voice Capital District and receive free news updates.