36-Year-Old Walking On Thruway Struck, Killed In Bethlehem

The Albany County incident happened at around 2 a.m. Sunday, June 30, on I-87 in Bethlehem.

New York State Police said 36-year-old James Gibson Jr., of West Coxsackie, was walking in the right southbound lane near Exit 23 when he was struck by a car.

Gibson died from his injuries at the scene.

The driver immediately stopped and called 911, and is fully cooperating with the investigation, police said.

Troopers kept the right lane closed near the crash site for nearly five hours during their investigation.

Click here to follow Daily Voice Capital District and receive free news updates.