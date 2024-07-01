Mostly Cloudy 75°

36-Year-Old Walking On Thruway Struck, Killed In Bethlehem

Authorities have identified a man who was struck and killed while walking on a major highway in the region.

I-87 (Thruway) near Exit 23 in Bethlehem.&nbsp;

 Photo Credit: Google Maps street view
Michael Mashburn
The Albany County incident happened at around 2 a.m. Sunday, June 30, on I-87 in Bethlehem.

New York State Police said 36-year-old James Gibson Jr., of West Coxsackie, was walking in the right southbound lane near Exit 23 when he was struck by a car.

Gibson died from his injuries at the scene.

The driver immediately stopped and called 911, and is fully cooperating with the investigation, police said.

Troopers kept the right lane closed near the crash site for nearly five hours during their investigation.

