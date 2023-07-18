Winner: Powerball Ticket Worth $50K Sold In Hunterdon County

A ticket matching four of the five white balls and the Powerball for the Monday, July 17 drawing was sold at Gronsky’s Milk House on West Main Street in High Bridge, lottery officials said.

The winning numbers were: 05, 08, 09, 17, and 41. The Red Power Ball was 21, and the Power Play was 4X.

Meanwhile, three other second-tier prizewinning tickets worth $50,000 were sold in Bergen, Passaic, and Middlesex Counties, officials said.

The Powerball jackpot now totals $1 billion, and the next drawing will be held Wednesday, July 19.

