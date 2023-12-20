Warren County Tractor-Trailer Crash Causes Large Fuel Spill, Closes Rt. 31 For Hours: Police

It happened around 4:35 a.m., Washington Township Police Chief Christopher M. Jones said.

A 46-year-old Belvidere man was driving a Nissan Rouge next to a 25-year-old Hackettstown man driving a tractor-trailer southbound on Route 31 in Oxford Township when the tractor-trailer “lost control, slid and pushed the Nissan off the road,” Jones said.

Both drivers were unharmed in the crash.

Route 31 was closed for about three hours as crews cleared the scene, which involved a diesel fuel cleanup from the tractor-trailer and a hydraulic fluid cleanup from an NJDOT plow truck that responded.

The investigation is ongoing. Assisting agencies include the Oxford Township Fire Department, Washington Emergency Squad, Warren County Communications Center, Warren County Hazmat, the NJ Department of Transportation Traffic Diversion Unit, and Washington Collision.

