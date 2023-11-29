Fair 23°

Van Driver Seriously Injured In Rt. 78 Crash With Tractor-Trailer: State Police (Update)

A transit van driver was seriously injured after being rear-ended by a tractor-trailer on Route 78 in Hunterdon County on Tuesday afternoon, Nov. 28, state police said.

Valerie Musson
A Ford transit van and Peterbilt tractor-trailer were heading westbound near milepost 25.2 in Tewksbury Township when the rear of the Ford van was struck by the Peterbilt around 1:35 p.m., NJSP Sgt. Charles Marchan told Daily Voice.

The Ford then ran off the right side of the exit ramp for exit 24 and overturned, leaving the driver, Duane Bell, 48, of Hillsborough, with serious injuries, Marchan said.

The crash remains under investigation. No further details were released.

