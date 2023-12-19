‘Unimaginable Loss:’ Donations Pour In For Owners Of Warren County Farm Destroyed By Fire

The blaze broke out at a barn at Hope Cress Farms just after midnight on Thursday, Dec. 7, according to the Hope Volunteer Fire Department, one of many crews to respond at the scene.

While the greenhouse and an adjacent structure was salvageable, the fire destroyed several pieces of farm equipment in addition to killing livestock. Crews operated for over four hours.

“The Van Grouws, who have dedicated their lives to nurturing their family farm, now face the daunting task of rebuilding from the ashes,” reads a GoFundMe launched to help them recover.

To make matters worse, the farm was uninsured due to a lapse, leaving the Van Grouws to pay for the damages themselves, the campaign says.

Nearly $83,500 had been donated as of Tuesday, Dec. 19.

“Hope Cress Farms is more than just a piece of land; it is the Van Grouw family's livelihood, an active farm, and a cornerstone of the community,” reads the campaign.

“The impact of this fire goes beyond the loss of livestock; it has shattered their way of life and left them grappling with the daunting challenge of starting anew.”

A Tuesday, Dec. 12 update to the campaign increased its goal to $125,000 and stated that “considerable progress” had been made regarding cleanup efforts. A list of needed supplies was also posted to SignUpGenius.

Several fire departments and community groups have taken to social media to show their support as well:

Meanwhile, Hope Cress Farms posted several messages thanking contributors for their donations and sharing that a piglet who’d gotten lost in the chaos of the blaze had been found and reunited with his owners:

“The Van Grouw family has always been there for us, and now it's our turn to stand by them,” reads the GoFundMe campaign.

“Together, we can bring hope back to Hope Cress Farms and ensure that this cherished family can continue their legacy of hard work, dedication, and service to the community.”

Click here to donate on GoFundMe.

